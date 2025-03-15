Group flays report against Senate Ethics C’ttee Chairman, Imasuen

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) known as Vanguard for Transparency, has condemned reports making the rounds in certain sections of the mass media which allege that Senator Neda Imasuen – Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions fled the United States of America years ago over an alleged professional misconduct.

A statement issued Friday by the National Coordinator of the group, Isaac Omogboghen, said the reports against Senator Imasuen exemplify how narratives can be framed in ways that may not fully reflect the context of a matter.

The statement was concerned that the report is driven by sensationalism rather than substance, as “it is unsurprising to witness yet another calculated media attack on a public figure.”

Commenting further, Omogboghen pointed out that contrary to the reports, “the matter in question arose due to the mishandling and disposal of closed legal files by a third party who had access to his (Imasuen’s) former law office.”

He disclosed that the “issue was not about financial misconduct but rather a failure to properly handle old legal documents – an administrative lapse that, while unfortunate, does not amount to fraud or corruption.”

Expressing worries at the timing of the reports, the Coordinator, Vanguard for Transparency, bemoaned that they raise serious questions about the motivations behind them.

He added that the reports seek to revive a decade-old legal matter from a foreign jurisdiction and juxtapose it against the current leadership role of the Senate Ethics Committee Chairman in Nigeria.

Warning, however, that such attempts fail to acknowledge a critical reality, the statement reiterated that the issue was never about the fraudulent activity of Imasuen nor about him being barred from entering the United States.

The statement read further; “The Nigerian Senate’s Ethics Committee, under Senator Imasuen’s leadership, has been at the forefront of reinforcing legislative discipline, ensuring accountability, and maintaining the integrity of parliamentary processes.

“His role requires impartiality and decisiveness – qualities he has consistently demonstrated. However, his firm stance on ethical governance has now made him a target for those who wish to discredit him through selective scrutiny.

Deploring that the controversy in question conveniently emerged shortly after the Ethics Committee recommended disciplinary action against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the statement asserted that regardless of differing opinions on that decision, the attempt to draw links between an unrelated past event and the leadership of the Senate Committee Chairman raises concerns about whether the intention is to foster a genuine debate on ethics or to weaken his position through negative press coverage.

The statement concluded; “If a foreign disbarment from over a decade ago is now being considered grounds for questioning his leadership, then one must also consider the many global and national figures who have encountered legal or professional hurdles yet went on to make significant contributions to governance.

“The selective attention being paid to this issue suggests that it is being amplified for reasons beyond a neutral concern for ethics.”

Throwing more light on the subject, Vanguard for Transparency similarly criticised a video aired by a national television station recently which depicted a road in Senator Imasuen’s constituency as dilapidated and impassable.

“We gather that the video was shot by a skit maker. And was obtained and used by… without verification,” Omogboghen explained.

According to him, “While journalism plays an essential role in holding leaders accountable, fairness and balance are the hallmarks of credible reporting.

“Unfortunately, in this instance… aired the skit without first reaching out to Senator Imasuen for clarification or response. This is a departure from the professional standards that guide balanced journalism, where all sides of a story are considered before conclusions are drawn.

“While the media remains a key pillar of democracy, it is also important that due diligence is exercised when presenting narratives that could impact reputations and public perception.”

Just as he called on the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and other regulatory bodies to engage media organizations on the importance of ensuring accuracy and balance in reporting to avoid the unintended consequence of misrepresentation – Omogboghen remarked that it is important to highlight that even if a road near the residence of Imasuen were in poor condition, this does not negate his commitment to infrastructure development.

The Coordinator went on; “A more holistic view of his (Imasuen’s) track record in road construction and rehabilitation across his district provides a more accurate reflection of his service. Rather than isolating a single location for scrutiny, a broader assessment of his infrastructural contributions would provide a fairer evaluation of his efforts.

“These examples demonstrate that professional or legal challenges, whether in foreign or local jurisdictions, do not define a leader’s ability to serve effectively.

“What matters most is how a leader rises beyond past obstacles, contributes to governance, and remains accountable to the people. Senator Neda Imasuen’s past legal issues, which have no relevance under Nigerian law, should not be weaponized to undermine his leadership. Instead, his tenure should be assessed based on his performance, policies, and commitment to ethical governance – just as history has judged many before him.”

There was more to say; “The recent media reports should prompt Nigerians to ask: Who benefits from this controversy? Why now? And why only Senator Imasuen? The answers to these questions would shed light on whether this discussion is truly about governance or something else entirely.

“History has shown that great leaders often encounter adversity. What defines them is not the controversies they face but how they rise above them and continue to serve. If global figures like Churchill, Mandela, Trump, and Tinubu – leaders who faced legal, professional, or political challenges – were given the space to prove their leadership through service, then surely, Senator Neda Imasuen deserves the same fair assessment.

“His commitment to public service, legislative discipline, and ethical governance speaks louder than any single controversy. The Nigerian people should judge him not by isolated narratives but by his tangible contributions to national progress.

“As for the media, its role in shaping public discourse is undeniably important. However, balance and fairness remain essential pillars of credibility. It is hoped that future reporting on Senator Imasuen, or any public figure, will uphold these values to ensure that the public is not only informed but also empowered with full and accurate information.”