Group donates school materials to 2000 pupils in Nasarawa

AS part of ways to extend love and care in the society, Abuja’s 2022 most beautiful girl and model, Queen Oluwatoyin Ibitoye, also known as Miss Amity, in partnership with FAB Treasure Foundation, donated study materials to about 2000 school children in Nasarawa.

The donation, which was carried out, on Tuesday, at Nyanya Gbagyi Primary School, New Nyanya, in Nasarawa, included: school uniforms, sandals, writing materials, among other materials.

Speaking during the program, Ibitoye said that the donation came as a result of the valentine season and a move geared towards showing empathy to children who are in need, including positively investing in children.

She said: “The Back to School project, which is actually about providing the basic essentials for the school children who are really in need, is a good one. We’re here to provide them school sandals, school materials like boots, fences, mathematical sets, and others.

“It is more about empathy for me because while growing up I actually have these things but I had classmates who really never had these stuff. So, for me I see the need and importance of children having all the basic essentials which would allow them to learn more and pay attention and of course if you want to have a positive fine adult in the future of course, we need to invest in children’s education.”

On his part, the founder, Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja, Ejiro said that: “After winning the crown, we decided to add values to life. We have a lot of plans. This project will also be taken to Kogi, Lagos, and other states in due time. We decided to do the donation in Nasarawa state because we got this school in partnership and we have other plans to take this good project to other states.”

Reacting to this, the head teacher of the school, Josephine Damang, said that the donation to the school has renewed the hope of children in getting quality education.

She, however, called for more assistance from all levels of the government and Non Governmental Organisation, NGOs, to as a matter of urgency support the education of children in the suburbs.

“The children are so excited and I feel so happy and this is the first time such a project is happening in this school. My advice to models like Mrs. Amity should keep up the good work and to other models like her who are busy doing the wrong things with the privilege they have received. I think it is high time to return and help those who are needing help in society.

“I also want to call on the government and other stakeholders to take it from here in providing basic amenities for poor children”, she said.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, FAB Treasure Foundation, Festus Abigail, while lauding the initiative, called on the Federal Government, FG, to ensure that quality education trickles down to even the least in the society.

