Group demands sack of Education Minister, JAMB Registrar over UTME crisis 

By Tunde Opalana

A group under the aegis of Fix PDP to Fix Nigeria Group has demanded immediate sack of both the Minister of Education, Mr. Tunji Alausa and the Registrar of the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede for crisis of confidence over the recently conducted Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The group said it is pertinent that the Federal Government take a decisive action of first sacking the two appointees of the Tinubu’s administration and constitute a high power panel to investigate the shoddy handling of the examination to restore the confidence of Nigerians in the education system.

Emeka Udo on behalf of the Fix PDP to Fix Nigeria Group in a statement on Thursday condemned the conduct of the recent UTME by JAMB which it said has exposed the “deep-seated rot in Nigeria’s education system, precipitating a crisis of confidence in the nation’s ability to conduct credible examinations.”

It said the mass failure of students due to what it describes as systemic failures is not only unacceptable but also avoidable and therefore, demanded the immediate resignation of the Minister of Education and the JAMB Registrar.

“The Minister’s lack of oversight and the Registrar’s admission of system failure are indicative of gross incompetence and a failure of leadership.

“The fact that the examination infrastructure was not robust enough to handle the number of candidates is a clear indictment of the Ministry’s and JAMB’s preparedness and planning.

“This avoidable catastrophe has ruined the academic future of countless students, and it is only fitting that those responsible are held accountable.”

The Fix PDP to Fix Nigeria Group called on the government to “accept the resignation of the Minister of Education and JAMB Registrar; Their continuation in office will only perpetuate the status quo, and it is imperative that they take responsibility for their failure to ensure a smooth examination process.

“Conduct a thorough investigation into the examination failure; A comprehensive investigation will help to identify the root causes of the systemic failures and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

“Implement reforms to prevent future occurrences; The government must take concrete steps to strengthen the education system, including investing in infrastructure, technology, and human capacity building. This will help to restore the integrity of our examinations and ensure that our students are not subjected to avoidable hardships.”

The body further stated that “the future of our students and the integrity of our education system depend on decisive action.

“We cannot afford to have a Minister of Education and JAMB leadership that is incapable of ensuring a smooth examination process. We demand a new leadership that will prioritize the interests of our students and the education system.”