Group congratulates founder, Aare Talabi Abiodun on Omoluabi royal icon award title by Ooni

The entire members of the socioeconomic group, Green and White Rainbow Initiative has congratulated their founder and President, Aare Talabi Abiodun on receiving the prestigious award title of Aare Asoju Omoluabi Oodua Agbaye by Yoruba Coucil Worldwide i.e Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye on the authority of His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife.

In a statement made available to the press in the early hours of monday by the spokesperson to the group, said the entire leadership and members of the group found it worthy to applaud the founder and President who also has been a father figure, a renowned business man, philanthropist and an astute politician whose mark has been felt widely for his ingenuity, compassion and zeal to making life better through creating opportunities for many people across the country, which the award further affirmed.

The award which further affirms his efforts by Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi Ojaja II, to mark the 2024 edition of the World Omoluabi Festival & Awards organized by the Yoruba Council Worldwide.

The group further commends Aare Talabi on this new feat and reiterated that the members remain committed to his great course and service to humanity.