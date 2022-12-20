Group cautions Peter Obi over IPOB’s activities, writes US, UK Others

By Doosuur Iwambe

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a non – governmental group has expressed concern over the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

To this end, the group under the umbrella of Concemed Citizens Network, CCN called on the United States and United Kingdom government to probe the activities of the Presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, with IPOB.

In a letter submitted to the US and UK governments, the group submitted that Peter Obi has received tacit support from the IPOB since he indicated interest to contest the 2023 presidential election.

According to the letter addressed to the US Ambassador in Nigeria, the group alleged that Peter Obi has continued to play to the gallery

regarding the nefarious activities of IPOB in South East Nigeria despite the wanton destruction of lives and properties.

The letter was jointly signed by the CCN President, Comrade Duru Odoh Chima and Secretary, General, Ajibade Jacobs.

The group noted that the South-East Nigeria has constantly come under the IPOB threats which the group said Peter Obi has refused to condemn nor articulate how he intends to tackle the threat posed by the group if elected president in the forthcoming elections.

“We have it on credible authority that IPOB has tactically endorsed Peter Obi’s presidential aspiration, which is mainly responsible for enlisting some known IPOB sympathizers into his presidential campaign council.

“On several occasions, Peter Obi has systematically refused to make the IPOB threat to our democracy a campaign focus because the promoters of IPOB are his kinsmen and known financial contributors to his presidential campaign.

“This is a worrisome trend that would put the country in a precarious situation should Peter Obi be elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The deceitful game being played by Peter Obi’s supporters can promote ethnic and religious tension in the country.

“In several public outings, he attempted to change the narrative concerning the formation and sustenance of IPOB by alluding that it was a creation of governors of states in South East Nigeria.

“The overarching objective is to attack critical government establishments such as the Nigena Police and the Independent National Electoral Commussion’s offices to harass and intimidate faithfuls of other parties into submission to voting for Peter Obi in the presidential elections” the group said.

“The Ambassador may wish to admit that, indeed, these are trying times in the country and South East region, in particular with the recent dnve by IPOB to make the region unsafe for those that do not support the presidential aspiration of Peter Obi.

“It is thus our passionate appeal to the United States of America to beam its searchlight on the activines of the Peter Obi’s presidential campaign team to unravel the mystery behind the sudden resurgence of the notorious activities of IPOB.

“This is indeed unacceptable, hence this letter calling on the attention of the United States of America to look ints to unholy alliance between Peter Obi and [POB. Nigeria cannot aflord a president poised w propagate ethno-religious conflict at this critical point of our existence.

“As critical stakeholders in our democracy, we wish to appeal for the urgent intervention of the United States of Amenca in ensunng that Peter Ob: and his supporters de not plunge Nigeria into a conflict of unimaginable proportions” the group said.

