Group alleges plot by Gov. Ayade to unleash violence by on political opponents

…says planned deployment of Special Forces meant to rig election, asks IGP to decline approval

By Tunde Opalana

A group, Cross River Democratic Watch (CRDW) has raised the alarm over alleged plot by Governor Ben Ayade to unleash terror on the sections of Cross River State ahead of Saturday’s National Assembly election in the state.

The governor was accused of reintroducing a dreaded Special Forces to clampdown on the opposition in the election in which he is contesting as senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group said it is imperative to raise the alarm to avoid a reoccurrence of the sad experience of the last House of Representatives bye-election in Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency on ,February 26, 2022, during which Gov.Ayade allegedly deployed Special Forces anchored by the Governor’s office security unity to rig the election.

Expressing worry over a repeat of same scenario in next weekend election,

the coordinator and secretary of the group, Messers Emmanuel Agbor Agbor and Austine Ushie respectively, said the governor is already in Abuja to perfect the re-introduction of the Special Squad to harass and clampdown on opponents in the state

Agbor and Ushie in a statemnet made available to the media Friday in Abuja

disclosed that the Governor has lobbied the high hierarchy of the Police Command to approve the setting up of a Special Force.

The group further alleged that the Governor promised to fund and donate some vehicles for operations of the Force, ostensibly to be deployed for his senatorial election.

The statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the disturbing moves by Governor Ben Ayade to Police Headquarters to lobby for a Special Force Unit to be apporved in Calabar for the general election. The ulterior motive is for him to deploy the same Force to Northern part of the state and use it to compromise the senatorial election where he is a candidate.

“We wonder why Ayade is always looking for a Special Force once election is around the corner. He did it in the last Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency bye-election using the Governor’s office Security unit.

“It is important to note here that under the watch of Governor Ayade, the Cross River State Police Command have no operational vehicles neither do they receive logistics to carry out their constitutional duties. This is one of his desperate attempts at getting the Police echelon to deploy Special Forces to enable him rig the upcoming Senatorial election in Cross River North.

“Gov Ayade has already brought in a Militia Group in to the State to unleash mayhem on our people, from the creeks and South East.

“The Inspector General of Police has committed to a level playing field, but Ayade who has been rejected by his people, is bent on rigging the election, through violence aided by the Police, anchored by the the Deputy Commissioner, Operations, Cross River State Command, Mr. Frank Idu.

READ ALSO: Ikenga Ugochinyere must not die, CUPP tasks IGP

“We call on the Inspector General of Police not listen to his manipulative tendencies. We also call on the authorities to redeploy the Deputy Commissioner, Operations. Mr Francis Idu, to guarantee a peaceful election in Cross River State. Our people are ready to die, for their rights.

“We shall resist any attempt to compromise the senatorial election in any form using unauthorized security presence,” the statement concluded.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...