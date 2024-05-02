GRMA to partner NiMet in climate risk modeling

The Global Risk Modelling Alliance (GRMA), has expressed a willingness to partner the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), in creating and enhancing access to risk data and models.

During a courtesy visit on the Director General, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and Nigeria’s permanent representative with WMO, Professor Charles Anosike, on Thursday, 2nd May, 2024, Alastair Norris and Renuka Srinivasan from the GRMA said the proposed partnership will also cover application of open source platforms and open standards designed to inform risk financing, and providing technical assistance via strategic and operational projects co-defined with key stakeholders in Nigeria.

According to Prof. Anosike, “Nimet welcomes the idea of the proposed partnership with GRMA to support our efforts and improve our forecasting and dissemination capacity”.

He further stated that the agency provides early warnings to farmers and other stakeholders by downscaling and disseminating the seasonal climate prediction (SCP).

Professor Anosike also highlighted that pilot briefings and daily advisories on weather and climate conditions are other ways NiMet provides early warnings to the aviation sector.

The Global Risk Modelling Alliance (GRMA) is a technical assistance programme funded by the German government. GRMA leverages public and private sector risk expertise to enhance capabilities in vulnerable communities to undertake risk analytics.

Falemi Ayodeji of The National Council on Climate Change, NCCC, accompanied the GRMA team during the courtesy visit. Mrs Gloria Onyegbule, Director, Department of Applied Meteorological Services (DAMS), and Mr James Ijampy, Chief Meteorologist at NiMet, were also present.