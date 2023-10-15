GRIT: Obari Gomba wins Nigeria Prize for Literature

Obari Gomba emerged as the winner of the Nigeria Prize for Literature for his thought-provoking play, Grit. The announcement took place at a grand ceremony held at the Eko Hotel in Lagos, marking a significant achievement in the world of Nigerian literature.

The Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited, (NLNG) on Friday announced Grit as the winner of the $100,000 prize for the 2023 cycle on drama.

The winning play beat two others on the shortlist, The Ojuelegba Crossroads by Abideen Abolaji Ojomu and Yamtarawala – The Warrior King by Henry Akubuiro. Grit competed against 143 plays submitted for the competition in 2023.

According to Professor Adimora-Ezeigbo, Grit is a dramatic journey into the destructive impact of soul-less politics of power and profit which brings out the beast in man. She stated that the play builds the motivations for the actions of every character in a lifelike manner “with apt characterisation and purposeful manipulation of plot and conflict.

The play is filled with conflicts that create the mood of the inevitability of tragedy and the language is full of twists that entertain in the midst of pain.”

