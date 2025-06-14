Grief Inspired My Song – Kizz Daniel on Losing Son, Father

Nigerian music sensation Kizz Daniel has opened up about the deep personal pain that inspired his latest song, revealing he recently suffered the heartbreaking loss of both his son and his father.

In a candid interview shared on social media, the award-winning artist disclosed that the new track is rooted in grief, created as a form of emotional release after enduring two painful losses. “I lost my son. I lost my dad. This song is from a place of pain, but also healing,” Kizz Daniel said.

While the artist did not go into extensive detail about the circumstances surrounding the losses, his vulnerability has resonated with fans, many of whom praised him for sharing such a personal chapter of his life through music.

Kizz Daniel, known for chart-topping hits like Buga and Woju, has always infused emotion into his work, but this recent release marks a new depth in his artistry. The song, which is already generating buzz, has been described by listeners as raw, moving, and reflective.

This revelation sheds light on the emotional weight behind the lyrics, with many fans taking to social media to express empathy and offer condolences. Music critics have also noted a distinct shift in tone and delivery in the song, marking a powerful evolution in Kizz Daniel’s creative journey.

As he channels his grief into music, Kizz Daniel continues to show that vulnerability and artistry can coexist, offering not only entertainment but a space for healing—for himself and his listeners.