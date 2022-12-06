Green Africa operates over 82% OTP in five months

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Green Africa says the airline between June and November 2022 out of the 3,404 flights the airline operated during that period, 82.37% were on time.

This according to Omolara Kehinde brand marketing specialist Green Africa was the highest reported On Time Performance and (OTP) record in the Nigerian aviation industry during the period.

Kehinde said it has earned the new airline the title of “Nigeria’s New King of OTP”.”This is also remarkable even by global standards and especially noteworthy considering some of the unique challenges airlines face in the region, including fuel shortages and infrastructure limitations, just to name a few”.

She said a closer look at the airline’s OTP on a route-by-route basis also showed some industry leading figures with Lagos-Abuja flight Q9 300 was Green Africa’s first flight in the morning with departure at 5:50 a.m. which has become quite popular for customers who need to be in Abuja first thing in the morning but want to avoid the additional cost of booking a hotel room for an overnight stay.

“Out of the 183 departures of Q9 300 during the six-month period, the flight left on time approximately 166 times, which translates to an on-time performance of 90.71%. Lagos-Port Harcourt flight Q9 322 also enjoys an OTP of over 90%, while customers on the LOS-ILR-ABV (Q9 304/305/311/312), AKR-ABV (Q9 315/316), and BNI-ABV (Q9 313/314) can also count on their flights leaving on time, almost every time”.

She however revealed that Green Africa with an easy ride since its inception in 2021, also had to contend with its own fair share of challenges such as fare refunds due to flight cancellations and poor market understanding of its unbundled products and no-frill model.

“Green Africa, in response, regrouped and as stated by its Founder and CEO, Babawande Afolabi, in the first year gVersary email to customers, quickly made some key adjustments. All refunds were cleared, and the network was revamped to build in additional buffers to better manage operational disruptions. A more targeted campaign was done to educate customers about its products, and customers have now come to appreciate the freedom to only pay for what they need on a flight”

