Graveyard workers in Kano laments N3,000 monthly pay

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Gravediggers and cemetery workers in Kano have expressed their frustration over the inadequate allowance of ₦3,000 per month.

A gravedigger at Tudun Wada Cemetery in Kano, Malam Suleiman Mohammed, told the BBC that they are sometimes paid even less than ₦3,000, and in previous years, the highest allowance they received was only ₦5,000.

Having spent over 30 years digging graves, Malam Suleiman said they had taken their grievances to the Emir of Kano, requesting an increment in their allowances.

They were reportedly assured that the matter would be reviewed.

He explained that initially, they were paid only ₦1,000 before it was increased to ₦5,000, but now, their monthly allowance has been reduced to ₦3,000 or even ₦2,500 in some cases.

“Sometimes, we go for months without receiving any payment,” he lamented.

“Digging graves is a tough job,” Malam Suleiman continued.

“It is physically demanding and comes with risks, which often result in body pains. No matter how much we are paid, it will never be too much.”

He also raised concerns about how criminals have turned the cemetery into a hideout, storing weapons and engaging in drug abuse, which has occasionally led to fires breaking out within the graveyard.

Additionally, he noted that some individuals visit the cemetery for ritualistic activities.

Malam Suleiman called for improvements in their working conditions, including proper maintenance of the cemetery, repairing its perimeter fence, and installing streetlights to enhance security.

The Tudun Wada Cemetery serves as a burial site for deceased persons from about ten neighborhoods.

Due to overcrowding, new burials now require reopening old graves to make space