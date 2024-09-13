Grape spill causes traffic ‘jam’ on California highway

Commuters on a California highway were given ample reason to “wine” when a semi crash caused the roadway to become covered in crushed grapes.

The California Highway Patrol said a crash involving two semis and a pickup truck caused one of the big rigs to spill its load of grapes on Highway 165, north of Bradbury Road in Merced County, around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday.

The grapes were soon crushed by passing vehicles, creating a slippery mess across the roadway.

READ ALSO: NiMet to leverage Vaisala and MFI expertise as team..

The highway was closed in both directions between Bradbury Road and Harding Road while crews worked to clear the wreckage and spilled fruit.

CHP officials said no injuries were reported in the crash. The cause remained under investigation, but alcohol was not believed to be a factor.