Grandmother missing as gunmen attack Ebonyi community over land dispute

A grandmother, Ikwor Nkechinyere, has been declared missing after gunmen allegedly attacked Akanto–Ndukwe–Amasiri Farm Settlement, a disputed area between Amasiri in Afikpo Local Government Area and Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Nkechinyere, said to be in her sixties, was reportedly abducted while harvesting cassava on Monday. Her seven-year-old granddaughter narrowly escaped and raised the alarm.

A source from Oso Edda, who requested anonymity, denied knowledge of the abduction, claiming the only known incident was a commotion at Ndi Uduma Market where people were seen fleeing. “We thought they were protesters, but soon after, we began hearing gunshots from the Amasiri axis,” he said.

Speaking on the incident, Chief Ezeaba Samuel Uchenna, Leader of the Essa Ruling Council in Amasiri, said four armed men emerged from the bush and abducted Nkechinyere while she was working on her farm. He noted that several people had been killed in previous clashes over the disputed land.

“I was told that while she was uprooting cassava with her granddaughter, four armed boys appeared and started shooting. The little girl ran for her life and later reported that her grandmother had been taken away. Up till now, she has not been found,” Chief Uchenna said.

He also lamented that a World Health Organisation (WHO) health centre in the settlement had been destroyed, while houses were burnt during the attack.

Confirming the development, the Secretary-General of Isioru Amasiri, Etu Richard Obiahu, said youths of the community had launched a search for the missing woman but were yet to locate her. “The attackers invaded the farm, abducted the grandmother, and vandalised the area. The youths have been searching since, but she remains missing,” he said.

Following the incident, the Chairman of Afikpo Local Government Area, Timothy Nwachi, convened a security meeting with Amasiri leaders. He said joint efforts with Edda LGA authorities were underway to ensure the woman’s release and restore peace.

“The leaders of Amasiri and Edda have agreed to work together to end hostilities and return to the status quo. Security agencies, including the police, army, and DSS, will meet with their Edda counterparts for an amicable resolution,” Nwachi stated.

Tensions have remained high in the area amid a history of deadly clashes linked to the long-standing boundary dispute between the two neighbouring communities.