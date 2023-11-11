Grammy Award 2024: Harvest of nominations for Nigerian acts

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

This seems like the best year for Nigeria so far as regards Grammy Awards as Nigerian acts, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide, and Ayra Starr have all been nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The Nigerian musicians were all nominated for the maiden African music category, with Davido for his hit single ‘Unavailable’, Burna Boy for ‘City Boy’, Ayra Starr for ‘Rush’, and Asake for ‘Amapiano’ featuring Olamide.

This is the first nomination for Davido, Olamide, Asake, and Ayra Starr, demonstrating Nigerian mainstream music’s complete dominance on the African continent.

However, Tyla, a South African artist, was also nominated in the category for her hit single ‘Water,’ marking her first nomination.

Fireboy, a Nigerian pop artist, also receives his first Grammy nomination for his contributions to Jon Baptiste’s ‘World Music Radio,’ which was nominated for Album of the Year.

CKay also receives his first nomination for Album of the Year for his appearance on Janelle Monae’s “Age of Pleasure.” Seun Kuti is also nominated for his appearance on Janelle Monae’s “Age of Pleasure.”

