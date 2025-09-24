Grace Ike Exco Restores Sight of Ex-NUJ Chair, Partners Nizamiye Hospital for Free Surgeries to Other Journalists

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja Council has recorded a milestone under Comrade Grace Ike’s leadership with the facilitation of free eye surgery for a former chairman, Comrade Ndamadu Sule.

The procedure, carried out on August 28, 2025, at Nizamiye Hospital in Abuja, ended Sule’s seven-year battle with impaired vision.

Overwhelmed with relief, the veteran journalist described the gesture as “an act of compassion and true leadership.”

He said, “By December 22, it would be seven years since my struggle began. I thank them for spending resources to help me. I remain deeply grateful to the NUJ-FCT Council for their support.”

Sule also offered prayers for Chairman Ike and her team, recalling how he prayed for her before she emerged as leader. “Her work in healthcare speaks for itself. I am thankful she became Chairman and is fulfilling her duties with humanity,” he added.

In line with her campaign pledge to improve members’ welfare, the Ike-led exco has also scheduled free surgeries for Nicholas Ngozichukwu of NAN and Kamoru Odunlami of ITV, following medical assessments at Nizamiye.

Other journalists screened but found unfit for immediate surgery received medications and follow up care to prepare them for future procedures.

The NUJ-FCT Council’s partnership with Nizamiye Hospital has been hailed as the first comprehensive health support scheme for journalists in the capital in recent years.

Observers say the initiative reflects a renewed commitment to welfare and sets a model for a healthier, more humane media community in Abuja.