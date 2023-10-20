Gowon’s life inspiring, Abbas hails ex-Head of State at 89

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated, former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, as he clocks 89, yesterday, 19th October.

Speaker Abbas commended General Gowon for his immeasurable contributions to the peace and unity of Nigeria during and after his military career, saying; “the former Head of State remains one of the nationalists that Nigerians will continue to look up to.”

In a statement signed by the Speakers Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Abdullahi Musa Krsishi in Abuja on Thursday, the Speaker recalled with nostalgia, how General Gowon after leaving power, earned a doctorate degree at the University of Warwick and became a Professor of Political Science at the University of Jos in the 80s.

He also recalled how the retired General, in 1992, established the Yakubu Gowon Centre for National Unity and International Cooperation, a non-governmental and not-for-profit organisation that championed good governance and health-related causes.

“General Gowon’s life, from reaching the peak of his military career to becoming an elder statesman, is an inspiration to many,” he said.

The Speaker prayed that, God will continue to grant him more healthy years, to make Nigerians enjoy more of his fatherly counsel on national issues.

