Govt official advocates for quality education, commends FG on school feeding programs

By Tom Okpe

Special Assistant to the Kaduna State Governor on School Feeding Program, Dr Fauziya Buhari Ado has stressed the need for a comprehensive strategy to improve infrastructure towards enhancing quality of education, recognizing critical role of the Federal Government’s school feeding program.

Fauzia also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving the youths, opportunity to help, drive the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda,’ in all sectors of the economy.

Fielded questions from reporters in Abuja on Friday, Fauzia said this would help address challenges facing school children, especially in the Northern part of the country, where there is high rate if out if school children.

The Special Adviser also, emphasized the need to support families, to alleviate their financial burdens, which is crucial in encouraging consistent school attendance.

“We are witnessing a significant increase in the number of girls attending school, which is a positive shift from the past. However, to sustain this progress, it is essential to strengthen schools with better facilities, provide teachers with necessary training, and ensure, continuation of school feeding program.

“Every child, particularly girls, must have the opportunity to thrive academically and build a brighter future. The increasing turnout of girls in schools reflects a societal change, but there is still much work to be done.

“Improving school facilities and addressing students’ basic needs, such as providing soap and detergent for proper hygiene, are critical steps in this journey.

“By focusing on these areas, we can create an environment where all children, regardless of their background, have the resources they need to succeed.”

She further expressed gratitude to Governor Uba Sani for his commitment towards the School Feeding Program in the State, and for the confidence reposed on her.