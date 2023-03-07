Gov’ship/S Assembly Elections: LP, not in alliance with any political party

By Tom Okpe

Ahead of the Governorship and States Assembly Elections next Saturday, 11th March, 2023; the Labour Party, (LP) has disassociate itself from all political groups or associations, saying its not ‘in alliance with any political party.’

The party also said its leaving nothing to chance in ensuring that our candidates, not only participate, but win at the ballot.

National Chairman, LP Barr Julius Abure said in a statement on Tuesday that this call becomes necessary, given reports from some political opportunists from other political platforms, claiming that they have reached an agreement with Obidients and party supporters to cast their ballots for them in this Saturday’s polls.

“We want to state categorically and unequivocally, that, the national secretariat of LP has not given any instructions for any chapter of the party to liaise or support any candidate except LP candidates in this Saturday’s polls.

“Our members should not only go out and vote, but follow the process to a conclusive end as provided by Law.

“We encourage millions of the electorate who believe in LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the philosophy of the party not to be deterred, but troop out en-masse and vote for all LP candidates anywhere in the country.

“The LP is not in any alliance with any political party in the run-up to this Saturday’s polls,” he stated.

