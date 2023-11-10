Governorship Election: Kogi APC calls for responsible conduct of law enforcement agencies

By Motolani Oseni

Following recent security operations in some parts of Kogi state, the All Progressives People Congress (APC) in the state, said it subscribed to peaceful and free polls, however, called for responsible conduct on the part of law enforcement agencies.

The ruling party in the state, also, called for the release of party chieftains arrested in Dekina Local government Area LGA) of the state.

Speaking at a press briefing in Ilorin on Wednesday, the Campaign Spokesperson for the governorship candidate of the party, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, expressed reservations on the recent security operations in some parts of Kogi East, especially in Dekina LGA where he alleged that chieftains of the party were arrested without any justifiable cause.

READ ALSO: Court orders immediate reinstatement, promotion and…

“We have brought you here today to bring you up to speed on progress and issues surrounding the electioneering as well as the activities of the APC as we gear towards the Nov. 11 governorship election in Kogi state.

“The APC Governorship Campaign Council has expressed reservations on the recent security operations in some parts of Kogi East, especially in Dekina LGA where chieftains of our party were arrested for reasons unknown to us

“Our chieftains were not involved in any act inimical to the peace of the state and should not have been subjected to such treatment.

“In as much as we subscribe to peaceful and free poll, we also call for responsible conduct on the part of law enforcement agencies in such a way that innocent citizens are not unnecessarily punished for the sins of others.

“We would not condone or defend any act of lawlessness, but we make bold to say that our leaders and members that were arrested and detained did not deserve to be subjected to such treatment as they are innocent.

“We call on security agencies to release them unconditionally so that they can be reunited with their families”, he said.

The campaign spokesperson said that security agencies must prove that every life is important.

He called on citizens of the state to come out en masse to make a big statement in order to ensure that the state will never be in the hands of division merchants and ethnic bigots.

“A member of the APC was murdered in cold blood at Kotonkarfe for daring to wear a fez cap with the logo of the APC on the day the blood suckers were in town.

“It is sad that security agencies have not informed us how far they have gone in apprehending the trigger happy thugs that committed the murder.

“We salute advocacy groups who have not lost their voices in seeking justice for Khadija, acts of terrorism must not be allowed in politics and the surest way to arrest the trend of political violence is to ensure perpetrators are brought to book.

“Those who killed Khadija have continued to think they can step on her blood to power.

“Those perpetrating violence know themselves.

“We call on Kogi people to troop out on Nov.11, we must speak unmistakably that as a people, we believe in consolidation and continuity of the laudable achievements of the present administration”, he said.

He said that those who killed for power; those who swim in mediocrity and falsehood; those who are enshrined in forgery and rumour-mongering will get their scorecards from the Kogi people on Nov. 11.

He assured that the candidate of the APC will not govern with vindictiveness, saying, he will heal the wounds and move the state forward.

“For us, Nov.11 is not just a date, but a doctrine of reward for good work.

“Let it be made clear to all that the leadership of the APC is committed and determined to keep the state within the progressive family”, he said.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com