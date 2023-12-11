Governors, Speakers, ex-SGFs, HRHs grace Adamawa Speaker’s wedding

By Tom Garba

Dignitaries from all walks of life including politicians across political divides on Saturday thronged Yola, capital of Adamawa State to grace the occasion of the wedding ceremony of Rt Hon Bathiya Wesley, Speaker of the state House of Assembly.

The Yola International Airport was a busy place to catch a glimpse of who and who as they are trooped into town in commercial airlines, and private jets.

The solemnization process at St Monica Church of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), Jimeta-Yola was officiated by Bishop Theophilus S Shadrach, Dean Rev Babangida Joseph, and Rev Akucha Wilson Sabiys.

Profiled personalities filled up the church to its capacity which include two former secretaries to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Barr Boss Mustapha and Engr Babachir David Lawal, Chairman Conference of Speakers Adebo Ogundoyin, Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Prof Keleptawa Farauta, Council of speakers Rtd General Hananiya Halidu, former Adamawa speakers, senators and House of Representatives lawmakers and State House of Assembly lawmakers.

READ ALSO: Corruption Allegation: Bloggers, Content Creators.

In the church also are first class chiefs of Lunguda, Mbula with a high entourage. Local Government bosses and councilors as well as other grassroots politicians also attended the wedding ceremony.

The Governor of Adamawa State, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and his Taraba State counterpart, Agbu Kefas, PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, also graced the occasion.