Governor Umar Bago rolls out drums for Gen. Babangida at 83

By Saka Balaji

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago felicitates with the former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on his 83rd birthday.

The governor, in a birthday messages describes the former Nigerian leader as a patriotic elder statesman, and an embodiment of honour and service who has served the country diligently and commitment.

He observed that the celebrant has been consistently involved in selfless service for the unity, stability, and progress of the nation as well as the wellbeing of citizens .

The governor further acknowledged that the former Nigerian leader, who always craves for excellence, prioritizes competence, which is why numerous policies and programmes were implemented with huge success under his leadership as the Military President.

READ ALSO: Edo, Ondo Guber Polls: NSA, IGP warn against election…

He said the celebrant has, no doubt, carved a niche for himself and has become a mentor to many Nigerians.

Governor Bago said “attaining the age of 83 is a special grace from Allah.”

He appreciated Allah for all His countless blessings on the celebrant and prayed to Allah for good health, sound mind and more wisdom for him.