Governor suspends commissioner over alleged illicit affair with married woman

Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa has suspended his Commissioner of Special Duties, Mr Auwal Sankara, over alleged illicit affair with a married woman in Kano.

A statement signed by the Jigawa State Head of Service, Mr Bala Ibrahim, disclosed this in Dutse on Saturday, saying that the governor approved the suspension with immediate effect.

Ibrahim explained that the suspension was to pave way for a thorough examination on the allegation and uphold the integrity of the state administration.

He emphasised the commitment of the state on accountability and adherence to ethical standards in governance by the Namadi administration.

“The suspension is a precautionary measure intended to facilitate a fair investigation. We take all allegations seriously and we are dedicated to upholding the trust of Jigawa citizens in the government,” it said.

READ ALSO: How Shaun chased after me like fowl after the eviction…

It was gathered that Mr Sankara, a member of the Jigawa state executive council, was allegedly arrested by Hisbah officials in Kano on Thursday, in an uncompleted building with a married woman.

It was reported that the woman’s husband earlier reported a case to the Department of State Security that he suspected an illicit affair between his wife and the Commissioner.

The Director-General of Kano Hisba Commission, Malam Abba Sufi, according to the media reports, confirmed that the Sankara was arrested by officials of the board.

The DG confirmed that the suspect would be arraigned in court on Monday.