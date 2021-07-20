Governor Samuel Ortom: The day Buhari wants herdmen killings to stop, it will stop

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has expressed his displeasure with the recent killings and kidnappings of citizens by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Two humanitarian assistance workers and his relative, a Benue State University undergraduate, are among those killed by the herdsmen.

In the latest incident in the North-central state, two of the governor’s aides were also kidnapped.

The bandits allegedly picked up the phone call when one of the victim’s phones was dialed.

The bandits warned the caller that they would continue kidnapping and killing people until the anti-open grazing law was repealed by the state administration.

In response, Ortom called the latest attack in his state “unfortunate,” noting that bandits had gotten more brazen.

“This is the kind of impunity we’re discussing. That is the inequity and injustice we are discussing in this country, as well as the evil being performed by these individuals,” he continued.

“We shall continue to appeal to the international community to see the genocide taking on in Benue State and other parts of Nigeria.

“I overheard someone say something horrible like the Fulani bandits are like spirits and can’t be seen. That is why they can detain Nnamdi Kanu and evict Sunday Igboho, but they cannot detain herders.

“These are people who are romancing government officials while murdering people, kidnapping our children, rapping our women in schools, and nothing is being done about it.

“We see this militia that claims to have been hired by the government on films, but someone claims that they can’t be seen. We know Gumi can visit them in the trees, return, and negotiate a ransom; and it’s been said that they’re like spirits.

“These killings will stop the day President Buhari wants them to stop. But, for the time being, I believe this is what they want, and it is not surprising to me because they have stated it previously.

“They want to take over the country, but I can guarantee you that some of us will fight them to the last end. In the face of injustice, we cannot remain silent. If you want us to remain silent, you must first provide us with justice, after which we will be able to remain silent.”