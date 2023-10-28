Governor Otu to opposition parties; join hands, to build a solid Nigeria

By Tom Okpe

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu has called on Nigerians, particularly, the major opposition Parties, Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and the Labour Party, (LP) to join hands with the All Progressives Congress, (APC) administration, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to build a strong, egalitarian country.

Basking in the euphoria of Thursday’s Supreme Court judgment, which upheld the victory of President Tinubu at the February 25 Presidential Election, Governor Otu, extended hands of fellowship, to all saying, “though, we are going through hard times, but be rest assured, things will get better.”

The Governor made this assertions at the Party National Secretariat, Buhari House, Abuja while on a courtesy visit to the National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Friday.

He said: “Though, we are facing very difficult times now, but, we know that better days are ahead. You know, anything you do in this world to get maximum success, there must be a level of sacrifice.

“Actually, my position on this election victory, has always been no Victor no vanquish, so long as the common denominator was to serve our people.

“So long as the unity of purpose was to take Nigeria to the next level, we want them, opposition parties, to join hands and let us build a great country.”

When asked about the Supreme Court judgement, he said; “We are very very happy, actually that was God’s design and we have to move Nigeria forward.

“We are, today, paying for the days that the subsidy should have been withdrawn a long time ago, but we believe that the way the economy is going now, not too long, we will be able to stabilize, and move forward.

“I came to congratulate the National Chairman of the greatest Party in Africa, and to thank all our party faithfuls that have shown fidelity as far as this trouble is concerned.

“We believe, this is a stepping stone, we are definitely going to achieve greater heights.”

The Governor also, stated that his administration has introduced so many progressive initiatives that have advanced the State, since his emergence.

“I would not like to be a judge over my case, but when you get to the people you will know that times have changed. Events are actually coming to play which shows that, we have a great Cross River State,” adding that, “the State is now, APC, and will henceforth, remain APC.”

