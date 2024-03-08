Governor Ododo reappoints Anambra-born lawyer Okezie-Okafor as Kogi state’s research and development Director General

In a move highlighting his commitment to merit, unity and diversity, His Excellency, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State, has re-appointed seasoned legal practitioner and governance expert, Moses Azubuike Okezie-Okafor, ESQ., as the Director-General for Research and Development in Kogi State.

Okezie-Okafor, who hails from Anambra State, has a distinguished track record in this position. First appointed in 2016 by former Governor Yahaya Bello and reappointed in 2020, he is the pioneer and sole occupant of the role to date. This ‘third-term’ appointment by Governor Ododo marks another recognition of his competency and reflects the Governor’s pan-Nigerian outlook. Ododo, who took Office on January 27, continues to prioritize talent and exceptional performance as part of his efforts to build cooperation and integration within Kogi State and beyond.

“I am deeply humbled by this reappointment and the continued trust placed in me by the Governors and people of Kogi State,” stated Okezie-Okafor. “My focus remains on delivering my assignment with maximum excellence, especially driving research and development initiatives that decisively address the state’s challenges and help to unlock her multidimensional potential for accelerated and sustainable growth.”

Chief Dr. Uche Nworah, former Managing Director of the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), and Anambra APC stakeholder described the appointment as a watermark of quality leadership traits on two excellent gentlemen. ‘We thank the Governor. He has shown a disposition to embrace all, including the large community of Ndigbo resident in Kogi State. In these days when Nigerian leaders who preach and practice merit and inclusivity are rare, he earns our full respect and support. As for my brother Moses, he has delivered in two previous outings in Kogi State. He will do even better this time around. We are very proud of him’.

Okezie-Okafor brings 23 years of post-call legal experience to the table, along with extensive expertise in leadership, governance, policy, research, strategy, diversity management, interfaith relations, conflict resolution and peacebuilding. His commitment to excellence is evidenced by fellowships in prestigious institutions such as the Kogi State Polytechnic (FKSP), the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (FICMC), and the Institute of Corporate Administration (FICA).

Okezie-Okafor’s previous tenure as Director-General for Research and Development saw significant contributions to Kogi state’s overall governance, including serving as a Member of the Kogi State Executive Council and the official speechwriter to the Governor.

As a stalwart of the ruling APC he has also played crucial roles in national politics, serving as the Director of Policy, Research, and Strategy for the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organization in 2022, the Head of Administration for the National Youth Mobilization Directorate of the Tinubu-Shettima PCC in 2023 and simultaneously as a member of the Research, Policy & Strategy Directorate of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council. In addition to his Moses is also a member of the Technical Working Group of the Presidential Committee on Flood Mitigation, Adaptation, Preparedness and Response.

Mr. Okezie-Okafor has earned an MSc. in Peace & Conflict Studies, an LL.B in Law and a BL from the Nigerian Law School complemented by short courses and specialized trainings from renowned institutions like Harvard University and the World Bank.