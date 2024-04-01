Governor Mohammed approves 50% subsidy on Hajj fare for Bauchi Pilgrims

By Samuel Luka

Governor, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has announced the approval of 50 percent subsidy on this year’s Hajj fare for intending Muslim Pilgrims from the state.

The gesture, according to the governor was aimed at facilitating religious obligations and enhancing the welfare of the citizens.

The approval of the subsidy on Hajj fare was made available to newsmen Saturday by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado.

The release explained that the decision followed the recent announcement made by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCOM) on the adjustment of the 2024 Hajj Fare where intending pilgrims are now required to pay an additional N1,918,050 only.

READ ALSO: Ukraine war: Messages sent from China to Russia clear

It said that the state government under Bala Mohammed decided to subsidize the fare with the sum of N959,025.00 for each of the intending Pilgrims which represents 50% of the additional amount.

Under the subsidy initiative, each of the 2,290 intending pilgrims from Bauchi State will enjoy the gesture.

The press release explained that the Governor has directed for the immediate release of Two Billion, One Hundred and Ninety-Six Thousand, One Hundred and Ten Naira for payment of the Hajj fare subsidy.

Comrade Gidado described the development as unprecedented, which according to him, underscores his Principal’s commitment to ensuring that Muslim faithfuls in the State get the opportunity to fulfill their sacred duty of performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, one of the five pillars of Islam.

He said that the subsidy of the Hajj fare is a demonstration of the Governor’s dedication to promoting religious harmony and supporting the religious aspirations of the people of Bauchi State.

“It reflects the government’s recognition of the importance of the Hajj in the lives of Muslims and its significance as a spiritual journey of self-discovery and devotion”, the press release added.

It further noted that the subsidy will alleviate the financial burden on intending pilgrims, thereby enabling more citizens to participate in the revered religious obligation.

The press release advised the intending pilgrims to liaise with the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for details and other necessary information.