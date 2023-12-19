Governor Bala opens education summit, vows to ensure no child is left out of school

By Samuel Luka

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has vowed to ensure that no child is left out of school during his administration, calling on stakeholders in the education sector to get involved in the business of educating the younger ones.

The governor who made this known while declaring open, the 2023 Bauchi Education Summit at the Saad Abubakar Hajj Camp in Bauchi on Monday, said despite doing so much to address the menace of out-of-school children, his government will still do more until no child of school age is denied access to education.

“We will continue until no family is subjected to the psychological trauma of watching their children drift aimlessly, until no child suffers the indignity of being exploited by adults who, rather than pull them up from the depths of despair would exploit their unfortunate circumstances”, the Governor assured.

Bala Mohammed who pointed out that his administration has placed confidence in the unfailing love of Allah, expressed belief that stakeholders in the education sector will all come along with him.

He said since inception of his administration, special emphasis has been paid to vulnerable children and those with special needs through special programs, adding that schools like the Bauchi State Vulnerable and Orphans Center and Bauchi State Special Education Centre have been established.

The Governor said that the introduction of single-gender schools and upgrading of our adult and non-formal centers have been made to pave way for second chance education.

According to him, the initiatives have proven effective in ensuring equitable access, combating delinquency, enhancing academic performance, and restoring confidence in public education among parents in our state.

The governor who commended the state education committee under the chairmanship of Bauchi Emir, also acknowledged the commitment of various stakeholder groups in and out of Bauchi to the cause of education.

“It is for this reason that I would like to mention the great work that the Bauchi State Education Committee under the leadership of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu has been doing since its inauguration”, he said.

Bala said apart from taking strategic steps to propel the educational system forward in the state, it was imperative to also consider the long run, with a stronger commitment to further address the challenges of out of school children that persisted despite government’s effort.

“In the light of this issues and the wealth of data supporting the urgent need for action, I have proposed a transformative initiative designed to tackle the issue of Out-of-School Children (OOSC) and enhance access to quality education in the state through the establishment of at least ten (10) mega schools and three (3) Mega Tsangaya Centers across the State”, Bala disclosed.

He noted that partnerships with donor organizations and civil societies will be sought to ensure effective management, saying each center/school would include not less than 30 classrooms, vocational workshops/laboratories, WASH and recreational facilities, clinics and hostels, staff offices, and staff quarters.

Bala reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing quality education for all, breaking down barriers that hinder access, and creating a future where every child in Bauchi State can thrive and contribute to the development of our great state.