Governor Alia honored among Nigeria’s 50 most valuable digital personalities

By Dooyum Naadzenga

Benue State Governor, His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has been honored as one of Nigeria’s “50 Most Valuable Personalities in the Digital Economy 2025.”

The prestigious accolade was awarded during a grand ceremony hosted by Knowhow Media, publishers of IT Edge News.Africa, at The Colossus in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Deputy Governor of Benue State, His Excellency Barr. Dr. Sam Ode, MNI, represented Governor Alia at the event, delivering a compelling keynote address titled “Redefining Nigeria’s Economic Future: Benue State and the Rise of the Digital Economy.” The address underscored the critical role that digital innovation plays in shaping a prosperous future for Nigeria.

Governor Alia’s recognition is a testament to his visionary leadership and dedication to transforming Benue State into a digitally inclusive and innovation-driven economy. His initiatives have significantly aligned with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020–2030), marking a new era for the state’s economic landscape.

READ ALSO: Mandatory Voting Bill threatens democracy – Global Rights

In his keynote, Governor Alia articulated, “This recognition is not just a personal milestone—it is a validation of our collective journey in Benue State to build a future driven by innovation, inclusion, and digital opportunity.” His words resonated deeply with the audience, emphasizing the collaborative effort required to achieve these goals.

Among the landmark initiatives introduced under his stewardship are the establishment of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, and the creation of the Benue Digital Infrastructure Company (BDIC). These institutions are pivotal in driving ICT policy and expanding digital access statewide.

Furthermore, the launch of BENDISMEA aims to enforce ICT standards and accountability, ensuring that the digital revolution is both effective and equitable. Governor Alia’s administration has also focused on the digitization of government operations and providing digital literacy training for over 10,000 youths and 40,000 civil servants.

Empowering women and rural entrepreneurs has been a cornerstone of his digital agenda, with support for 276 e-commerce hubs. These hubs serve as platforms for economic growth, bridging the gap between urban and rural economies.

In partnership with Huawei and Galaxy Backbone, the state has made significant strides in expanding broadband and optic fiber connectivity, crucial for a thriving digital economy. Plans for a local assembly plant for BDIC-branded ICT devices further illustrate the commitment to fostering local industry.

Governor Alia’s vision extends beyond mere infrastructure; he believes Nigeria’s true greatness will be measured by how many youth are empowered through digital skills and how inclusive the digital economy becomes. His insights reflect a profound understanding of the transformative power of technology in fostering economic growth.

The event, themed “Consolidating Progress – Addressing New & Emerging Challenges in Nigeria’s Digital Economy,” brought together influential leaders, policymakers, and innovators. Governor Alia’s recognition cements his position as a leading voice in Nigeria’s digital transformation journey, inspiring others to follow in his footsteps.