Governor Abubakar Sanni Bello leads APC gubernatorial campaign rally to Bida.

By Saka Bolaji

The All Progressives Congress (APC) held it campaign rally for Niger South Senatorial District (Zone A) at the weekend in Bida amidst large turnout of supporters.

State governor Abubakar Sani Bello who led the rally could not hide his feelings at the Bida Township Stadium as he called on the people to vote for APC candidates at all levels in the next general elections.

The state Chairman of the APC, Alh. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro also canvassed for votes for the party, assuring the people that better days are ahead.

Speaking in an interview, the APC gubernatorial candidate, Mohammed Umar Bago promised a new Niger State in all its ramifications if elected.

He expressed happiness with the mammoth crowd at the rally, describing it as a proof of love to him as their own.

“You saw the mammoth crowd, you saw the acceptance, you saw the organic love. This is my home and they have shown love to me”, he said.

Also speaking, the Federal Lawmaker representing Bida/Katcha/Gbako federal constituency, Saidu Musa Abdullahi said that the overwhelming crowd is an indication that they have produced popular candidates for the election.

Abdullahi added that they have always listened to the yearnings of their people and they will never take them for granted.

National Vice Chairman of APC, Mu’azu Bawa Rijau presented the party flags to all the candidates from the zone as the official flag bearers instructing them to go to all the nooks and crannies of the Zone to canvass for votes.

Earlier, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had led the APC candidates and stakeholders to the Wadata Palace for royal blessings, advice and support from the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers HRH Alh. Yahaya Abubakar.

The Governor spoke highly of the gubernatorial candidate assured that he will hold traditional institution in high esteem.

The Etsu Nupe admonished politicians to practice what they preach and to have the masses at heart while wishing the team success.

Special prayers were offered for the success of their outings.

