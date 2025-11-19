Gov Sule presents N92bn supplementary budget to Nasarawa Assembly

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has presented a N92.15 billion Supplementary Appropriation Bill to the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

The supplementary budget seeks amendments to the 2025 fiscal plan to incorporate new projects, emerging policies, and enhanced revenue inflows into the state’s financial framework.

The bill, which passed its first reading during Monday’s plenary in Lafia, is slated for second reading on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Speaker Rt. Hon. Dr. Danladi Jatau, who read the governor’s communication, noted that the supplementary proposal increases the state’s total 2025 budget from the N384.3 billion signed into law in December 2024 to N476.47 billion.

Governor Sule explained that the adjustment became necessary following notable improvements in revenue from the Federation Account, NG-CARES, the SABER Programme-for-Results, and internally generated revenue—developments that created opportunities for expanded capital investments.

He stated that the supplementary budget would enable the government to finance new infrastructure projects, including the proposed Mararaba Flyover, and cater to newly established agencies such as the Nasarawa Fire and Rescue Service, the Education Trust Fund, and the Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The governor emphasized that aligning the budget with current accounting records and prevailing economic realities would strengthen implementation and support the administration’s development objectives as the state looks ahead to the 2026 fiscal year.

The governor emphasized that aligning the budget with current accounting records and prevailing economic realities would strengthen implementation and support the administration’s development objectives as the state looks ahead to the 2026 fiscal year.

Speaker Jatau assured that the House will give the bill accelerated consideration to sustain the state’s progress and enhance service delivery.