Gov Sheriff’s Defection: He ‘s Welcome To the great Party – Okechukwu

By Tom Okpe

Former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, VoN, and founding member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Osita Okechukwu has said Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori is welcome to the great Party.

He said the Party will accord him, golden opportunity, to continue, advancing his good works.

Oborevwori announced his defection to the ruling Party, APC at Asaba on Wednesday, at a stakeholders’ meeting.

Okechukwu, reacting to the defection in Abuja on Wednesday, Said: “It is a clear vindication of some of us, who cried foul, when Atiku Abubakar and his clan in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, willfully breached the rotation convention and Section 7 of the PDP’s Constitution.

“One could imagined then, the irony that those who benefited immensely, from the rotation convention were the ones, who breached it.

“Governor Sheriff and Co defection is the unintended consequence of such unforced error of demolishing the ligament, holding our dear country.

“As per the 2027 Presidential election; they are at it again with an awkward permutation of 17 years South and 11 years North, if President Tinubu wins 2nd Term as if Nigeria gained independence in 1999.

“Methinks they are on a wrong premise that the northern electorate, one of the most sophisticated electorates in the country were quarantined in a dormitory, whom they will railroad to polling booth, to vote PDP, during the 2023 Presidential election.

“I am not a fan of one Party State. But, I am not afraid; because, the internal political dynamics of Nigeria is combustible.

“As they join the APC, some of our defecating members are at it’s tale of defections, and defections will continue, till, thy kingdom come,” Okechukwu added.