Gov Sani to Veterans: Nigeria needs your experience, I stand with Southern Kaduna

By Idibia Gabriel

Governor Uba Sani remains resolute in his commitment to peace, progress, and inclusive governance and development across all parts of Kaduna State, irrespective of religion, ethnicity and political affiliations.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr James Kanyip, who reiterated this, also said that the Governor stands with Southern Kaduna as a partner, listener and a leader who is determined to lead with equity, fairness, and justice.

The Commissioner made this known when he represented Governor Uba Sani at a book launch, titled “Professionalism and Service to Fatherland: The Military Heroes of Southern Kaduna”, which held at the Gwamna Awan Memorial Hall, Kagoro, Kaura LGA, on Saturday.

He noted that the Governor Uba Sani administration has prioritized security as the bedrock of governance and has been investing heavily in strengthening security infrastructure.

According to Dr Kanyip, the Governor has been ‘’ supporting federal security agencies with logistics, launching peace dialogues in areas prone to violent conflicts, and empowering communities to take part in local vigilance and intelligence gathering and sharing.’’

‘’But we know that military might alone may not always win the war against terrorism, banditry and insurgency. Wisdom and peace dialogues win wars. And you, our retired officers, are custodians of such wisdom by virtue of your experience in service,’’ he argued.

‘’This is why Governor Uba Sani is calling on you not to retire from nation-building. Your uniform may be off, but your duty remains. Your insight, your experience, and your strategies are still needed.

‘’The State Government is ready to listen and collaborate with patriots like you. Your sacrifice must not end in silence. Let it echo in policies, shape reforms, and guide our future,’’ he added.

The Commissioner pointed out that the Governor believes in citizens engagement as a pillar of good governance, ‘’therefore, the State Government extends its hands, not just in gratitude but in partnership for your service to God and country. ‘’

‘’Let us walk together toward achieving safer communities, empowering our youth, reconciling our people to live in peace with one another, and more importantly, a Kaduna State that works for us all,’’ he added.

Dr Kanyip who noted that the veterans have already given us so much of their youthful age, sweat, and strength, but the Government now asks ‘’ for your voice, your counsel, and your continued support.’’

The commissioner commended every soldier from Southern Kaduna who answered the call to defend Nigeria, adding that ‘’ we see you; to those who died in service, we remember you; to those still serving, we pray for you: and to those who are retired, we need still need you. Your names are not just in a book. They are also etched in the soul of a nation.’’