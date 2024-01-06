Gov. Sani discloses attackers only goal

Senator Uba Sani, the governor of Kaduna State, has expressed regret over the bandits’ onslaught on Southern Kaduna towns.

After 58 people were thought kidnapped and 17 people dead when terrorists stormed three towns in Dawaki Ward, Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, Aminu Khalid, a former councilor of Dawaki Ward, disclosed to press that the assailants were animals dressed in human flesh. Sani described the attackers as such.

The former council member also said that Ungwan Sako, Kunkurai, and Dokan Kaji were the three villages where the attack took place.

He claimed that there was a gunfight between the assailants and the villagers, in which nine people died and twenty people were saved.

The governor denounced the murders and said that those who carried them out had no place in a civilized society.

He declared that his administration would stop at nothing to find the assailants and prosecute them.

He posted on Facebook, saying, “The only goal of these beasts in human skin is to reverse the gains the good people of Kaduna State have made in rebuilding trust.”