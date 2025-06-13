Gov. Otu gets Cross Rivers Assembly endorsement, sign 9 bills

Cross River State House of Assembly passed a vote of confidence on the state governor, Bassey Otu and endorsed him for a second term in office.

The state praised Otu for his leadership qualities and tremendous performance in the area of infrastructural and social amenities development of the state in just two years into his administration.

The Speaker, Elvert Ayambem, led other members of the state Assembly to the Governor’s office to witness the signing into law of nine bills that span critical sectors such as water, health, security, infrastructure, and environmental research.

Ayambem praised the governor for his performance and confirmed the Assembly’s endorsement of his second-term bid.

“Your leadership has been exemplary. In just two years, the 10th Assembly has passed 30 bills and 87 resolutions, with more than half implemented. The 9th Assembly couldn’t match that. We are proud of what we’ve achieved together and fully endorse your re-election,” the speaker declared.

This was after the Deputy Speaker, Sylvester Agabi, moved the motion for the endorsement and supported by the Deputy Leader of the House, Davis Ettah.

The bills which reflect the administration’s push to modernize state governance and address pressing developmental needs were recently passed by the parliament.

They included; the Cross River State Water Supply and Sanitation Law, 2025; Cross River State Fire Fighting and Rescue Service Law, 2024; Cross River State Security Trust Fund (Amendment) Law, 2024; Cross River State Scraps Regulatory Agency (Amendment) Law, 2025, and the Cross River State Rural Access Road Authority Law, 2025.

Others are, the Cross River State Traffic Management and Regulatory Agency (Amendment) Law, 2024; Cross River State Records and Archives Bureau Law, 2024; Cross River State Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency Law, 2025 and the Cross River State Forestry Research Institute (Establishment) Law, 2024.

The elated Gov. Otu lauded the state Assembly for it’s complementary roles to the executive in the onerous task of making Cross River a better state.

The governor said “we assumed office in a tough economic climate marked by inflation and limited access to funds, yet we’ve managed to stay focused. These laws will directly improve governance and service delivery.

“We’ve ordered three new fire trucks, unlocked ₦4.5 billion for rural roads, and restructured the security trust fund for better oversight. Each of these laws pushes Cross River forward”.