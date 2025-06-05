Gov Okpebholo takes farming crusade to Edo Central

By Our Reporter

Edo State’s commitment to revolutionizing its agricultural sector and ensuring food security gained significant momentum today with a dual-pronged approach: the inspection of the ongoing Udomi Farm Project and a crucial sensitization programme for farmers under the Fadama Cares initiative.

These activities, spearheaded by the Edo State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, are a direct reflection of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s “SHINE agenda” and his administration’s renewed hope for the state’s agricultural landscape.

The day commenced with a visit to the Udomi Adohe Axis, where the ambitious 200-hectare Udomi Farm Project is rapidly taking shape. A visible sign of the Governor’s strong support was the delivery of three brand-new tractors to the farm location to accelerate cultivation efforts.

Golden Ugbodu, the Special Advisor on Agriculture and Food Security, who led the inspection exercise provided an overview of the project, highlighting its focus on maize production.

According to him, “We are aiming for a substantial harvest,” , adding that planting is slated to begin in the coming weeks.

Golden noted that the Governor has pledged his full support to the farmers in the state, promising all necessary resources for their success, while emphasizing that farmer dedication remains a key prerequisite for ongoing assistance in agricultural production.

Following the farm inspection, attention shifted to the Esan Central Local Government Secretariat in Irrua, the venue for a vital sensitization programme for farmers under the Fadama Cares initiative.

Led by Honourable Ali Ibrahim, the Fadama Cares Project Coordinator, Edo State, the programme saw farmers from various local governments and villages being accredited and registered.

Ibrahim assured attendees that all interventions provided by Fadama Cares are entirely free of charge, designed specifically to empower low-income and COVID-19-affected farmers, with a strong emphasis on accessibility and inclusivity.

He added that soon, Fadama Cares will begin disbursing grant interventions, including essential agricultural inputs such as high-quality cassava sticks, fertilizers, and even machinery to accredited farmer groups. The project’s structure, built around Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs), underscores a clear focus on efficient input provision, asset support, and the potential for irrigation, all geared towards group-based empowerment and sustainable agricultural practices.

According to him, “The overarching goal of these initiatives is to restore and sustain food security for low-income farmers, particularly those who bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through implemention of these grassroots interventions and fostering human capital development, the Edo State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is directly aligning with Governor Okpebholo’s vision of prioritizing food security and providing robust support for the less privileged farmers across the state”

These activities serve as a strong evidence to Edo State’s proactive approach to transforming its agricultural sector into a cornerstone of its economic development and a source of hope for its farming communities.