Gov Ododo ‘ll ensure mining operations are community owned – Spokesman

BY AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

Special Adviser on Media to Kogi State Governor, Ismaila Isah, has assured that local communities in the state will soon experience major economic transformation with the commencement of mining operations and new infrastructure development projects in the state.

Isah gave the assurance while featuring on Rapid TV in Abuja on Thursday.

He said with the recent acquisition of 15 mining licenses, the Kogi state government is poised to reinvigorate the economy in local communities across the state.

The Governor’s spokesman said youths will take the lead in the emerging solid minerals economy in Kogi state.

“Kogi has over 32 mineral deposits, all in commercial quantities. The state government has floated a special purpose vehicle (SPV), under the solid minerals development company, to open up the mining sector to foreign and local investors. We have acquired 15 mining licenses and ready to go into full mining business.

“Our approach is to make these mining activities community-owned. We are encouraging communities to float cooperatives that will allow them become critical stakeholders in the mining sector. Aside the usual corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts that companies present to our people, we want communities to have a say in the running of mining activities in their lands.

“We will also ensure our youths play critical roles in the mining operations. The state government has unveiled plans to train 25,000 youths to take the lead in the mineral exploration we are embarking upon,” he said.

Isah said Governor Ododo is currently in China where is holding discussions with the international community on investment opportunities in Kogi state.

He said aside from direct investment, Governor Ododo is also discussing about platforms for technology transfer and manpower exchanges towards enhancing skills and technology that will enable development of critical sectors like mining, agriculture, healthcare, education, power and transportation.

He confirmed that Governor Ododo is willing to open up the state’s mining sector to investors that are genuine and willing to align with state’s development agenda.

“We run a very smart government with smart people on board. Some of them have been in government for well over eight years and are grounded in the business of governance.

“We are selling the vast potentials of our state including our large expanse of fertile lands and mineral resources. Kogi is home to some of the most brilliant human beings in the world. We are reputed as a state where most of our human resource exports have done very well, both from the pre-independence era up to this time. We have readily available human resources to support investors interested in Kogi state,” he said.

Speaking on the agricultural sector, the Governor’s spokesman said the Ododo-led administration has adopted a bottom-top approach to ensure economic transformation in different sectors of the state.

He said the state government is focused on farmers and farming communities.

“We are building that up by ensuring that we are mechanizing agricultural production. Last year, we did almost 10,000 hectares of land under our ‘one farmer, one hectare’ policy to ensure that each farmer or farming group have up to one hectare of land so they can cultivate in mass for subsistence and commercial purpose. We are also ensuring that our farmers use tractors and not some outdated equipment to enhance productivity. We are also concerned about securing our farmers and farmlands.”

Isah said within the next year, the Governor will sustain the tempo and ensure rapid economic transformation.

“Governor Ododo is in a hurry to make impact. He is a grassroot man who grew up in the village, on the farm, so he knows where the shoe pinches.

“We are building a robust social register in the state to ensure grants and supports for MSMEs, people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups get support from the government consistently.

“We are currently expanding the health insurance scheme to cover elderly people, pregnant women, infants, widows of ex-servicemen among several other groups.

“Our agriculture transformation agenda will be expanded to about 50,000 hectares, far above what we did last year. We will acquire more tractors and other modern farming equipment. We are expanding our rice production initiative as well.”

He assured that all stakeholders in the State will be carried along in the development of the Ododo administration irrespective of political affiliation.