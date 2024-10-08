Gov Oborevwori paying adequate attention to roads in Sapele, other LGAs – Bureau Chief

…says bathing in contaminated water may cause disease, infections

By Nosa Akenzua

Director General, Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, Dr (Barr) Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, has said that the state governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is paying adequate attention to the rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads in Sapele, and in all local government areas of the state.

He made the disclosure in reaction to the purported arrest of a Deltan in Sapele over his trending video on social media platforms, wherein he was sighted bathing in dirty road waters to attract government attention, saying that the young man ought to consider the health implication of his misguided action.

Dr Oghenesivbe affirmed the right of citizens to demand government interventions over dilapidated roads or infrastructural decay in their constituencies or Communities whenever the need arises, but that a situation where a citizen had to expose himself to possible health hazard to attract government attention is not acceptable, and must not be encouraged by any right thinking individual.

He said governor Oborevwori had in recent times approved the rehabilitation and reconstruction of over 15 kilometers of internal roads in Sapele town and it’s environ, including the reconstruction of Orhorhor road and Mr Benjamin Aboneje road, formerly Hardock road, while efforts are being made to reconstruct Okirighwre-Benin road.

Other roads approved for reconstruction by governor Oborevwori in Sapele, according to Dr Oghenesivbe, include; Shell road expansion, Eseimoni street and environs, Major Brown road and Benin road by GKS, among others, assuring that other unmotorable roads within Sapele shall be attended to in phases, while also attending to bad roads in the remaining 24 local government areas in the state.

The State Orientation and Communications Bureau DG further stated that during the immediate past administration of Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, CON, several roads were either rehabilitated or reconstructed in Sapele town and environs, including; Edegbrode/Eleme road, Sapele/Warri road, Amukpe roundabout by express to Okirighwre to AT&P roundabout, and Amukpe-Sapele road.

Other roads commissioned by Governor Okowa are; Laboard road linking Commercial avenue, Reclamation road, Omene road linking Crudas road, and Lawrence road which opened up the Timber Town, among others.

Dr Oghenesivbe said the good governance strides of governor Sheriff Oborevwori across the 25 local government areas of the state had received commendations from residents and well-meaning Deltans irrespective of political affiliation, while urging members of the major opposition party to appreciate the governor where he excelled and to also offer constructive criticism to facilitate the overall development of the state beyond 2027.

“The trending video of a young man bathing in dirty road water is distasteful, and should not be encouraged by any right thinking individual.

“Bathing in contaminated water can cause certain health problems including; skin irritation caused by contact with small larvae called cercarias, eye, ear and throat infections, among others. This is not the right way or strategy to attract government attention.

“Government is investing heavily on quality healthcare for our people, and it is very unfair for one of our brothers to bath in dirty road water without considering the possible health hazards. He must never do that again.

“His subsequent arrest was never at the instance of the state governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori. The law enforcement agents may have interpreted the actions of the young man to mean suicide attempt which is against the Law.

“Anything could have happened to him while taking his bath in dirty road water. It is a wrong strategy to protest or attract government attention.

“Governor Oborevwori is currently paying adequate attention to roads in Sapele local government area, and the other 24 local government areas in the state. The MORE Agenda implementation will go round the three senatorial districts.

“Government cannot handle all the dilapidated or bad roads at the same time. They shall be rehabilitated and reconstructed along with other categories of infrastructure in phases across the state.

“Governor Oborevwori is working round the clock to Advance Delta beyond 2027, and it is only fair to join hands with him to bring unprecedented development to our dear state,” Oghenesivbe said.