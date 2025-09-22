Gov. Oborevwori Felicitates Senator Oluremi Tinubu At 65

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 65th birth anniversary, describing her as a woman of grace, compassion and exemplary leadership.

Governor Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, extolled the sterling qualities of Senator Tinubu, noting her remarkable contributions to nation-building, empowerment of women and youths, as well as her advocacy for good governance over the years.

He particularly lauded the First Lady for her unwavering commitment to the welfare of Nigerians through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

Governor Oborevwori said the programme has become a beacon of hope for vulnerable citizens, delivering scholarships to indigent students, providing food palliatives to households, supporting small-scale farmers, and empowering women and persons with disabilities to live more meaningful lives.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I warmly congratulate Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birth anniversary.

“She is a role model and inspiration whose life of service and dedication has touched countless lives in Delta and across our nation,” the Governor said.

He prayed that God would continue to grant her good health, divine wisdom, and many more years of fruitful service to the nation.