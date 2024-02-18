Gov. Obaseki extols the contributions of RATTAWU members towards cultural development of the state

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has commended the contributions and significance of Radio and Theatre Art Workers in the society.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, Iryn Omorogiuwa who represented the Honourable Commissioner, Uyi Oduwa Malaka, gave the commendation during the 2024 World Radio and Television day, a day set aside by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to celebrate the tremendous talents, dedication and creativity of its members.

In her address, she acknowledged the interest and hard work of individuals who are responsible for creating and delivering contents that captivates audiences around the world.

Honourable Uyi Oduwa Malaka, highlighted the achievement of Mr. Godwin obaseki in art, culture, tourism and entertainment generally. Noting that Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Benin City Cultural District is a centre for arts and archeology. She also made mention of revamping of The Nigerian Observer into a world class print house which shows the Governor’s passion in the development of arts and creativity.

She described RATTAWU as a vital organisation that empowers and represents professionals who bring entertainment into our daily lives.

The event featured free medical service, cultural dance display by Edo State Arts Council Troupe and goodwill messages from stakeholders.