Gov. Nwifuru’s victory at tribunal for democracy, says Tinubu’s aide, Nweze

By Chijioke Njoku

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Development, South East region, Mrs. Chioma Nweze on Wednesday said the victory of governor, Francis Nwifuru at the Ebonyi State election petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja is a victory for democracy.

She tasked the opponents; Prof. Benard Odoh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to drop all further litigations and actions and join hands with the governor Francis Nwifuru for the purpose of enhancing good governance in the state.

Nweze, made this known in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State.

According to her; “I commend the resounding victory of governor, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru at the election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja. The judgement of the tribunal has again put a judicial seal on the populist mandate freely given to you by Ebonyi people in the March 18 governorship election.

She noted further that; “the victory validates the decision of majority of Ebonyians as expressed in their overwhelming votes six months ago. Indeed, the confidence of Ebonyi people in your capacity to lead the state towards its manifest destiny of greatness, is not misplaced.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Nweze, however urged the contenders to support Nwifuru’s administration for the purpose of the Development of the state.

“It is therefore no surprise that the frivolous petitions challenging it were torn to shreds by the impartial sword of justice. I most passionately urge all contenders to your victory to swallow the humble pie and team up with you to enable the state enjoy many more years of progressive governance” she stressed.

