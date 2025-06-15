Gov Mutfwang’s PLA-YEAP takes 1000 youths back to farm

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has successfully mobilised 1,000 youths for the Plateau Youth Agricultural Empowerment Programme (PLA-YEAP) at BARC Farms as part of its efforts to engage young people in productive initiatives.

The Governor said his administration remained committed to engaging youths productively and harnessing the potential of agriculture as tools for development and global recognition.

The over 1000 beneficiaries would be provided seedlings, modernized farming implements and several other items, our correspondent reports.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Sam Shwarta who spoke to our correspondent said activities at the BARC farm are in line with the earlier appointments made by the Governor.

READ ALSO: OPEC output hike to hold through July as group fast-tracks supply adjustment

“I believe this is one of the most laudable initiatives of the Governor, as it is aimed at empowering the youth.

“Mutfwang has emphasized that agriculture has the potential to absorb a large number of young people.

“Currently, there is no other sector in the economy with the same capacity to employ or empower the youth like farming” he said.

According to him: “This idea was initiated by the Plateau State Government and is called the Plateau Youth Agricultural Empowerment Program, which is aimed to encourage youths to actively participate in commercial agriculture, thereby ensuring sustainable food production and promoting economic independence.

“Government is supplying everything needed: seeds, herbicides, machines, tractors required for cultivating rice, maize, cassava, and sugarcane.”

“So far 1,000 participants through a transparent, non-partisan, non-ethnic, and non-religious selection process were involved in farming activities on Saturday .

“This was done through the Office of the Special Adviser on Youths, the Special Adviser on Youth Mobilization, the Commissioner for Youths, the Plateau Youth Council, and ethnic nationality leaders as they were tasked with mobilizing the youth.

“We held a meeting on April 11 at the Azi Nyako Youth Centre, and the turnout was massive”.

“The youth came full of hope and expectation, they trust the government and believe this initiative will positively impact their lives.

“Today was mainly for the arrival and onboarding of the 1,000 selected youths.”

” They came to see things for themselves and get familiar with the environment. Going forward, we’ll have about 100 youths working on the field every week.”

“This will allow them to engage directly with the farming processes; the state government also plans to bring in successful farmers from other areas to motivate and encourage them.”

So far, we are cultivating 1,000 hectares, and everything is fully mechanized. We have been provided tractors for plowing and harrowing, sprayers for herbicides, and planters for maize, sorghum, and rice. Everything is mechanized.

He commended the efforts of the Governor for his efforts at revamping the BARC Farm and for engaging Youths of the state positively.

BARC Farm had been moribund for decades and the Mutfwang’s administration on resumption of office have revamped the facilities.