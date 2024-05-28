Gov Mutfwang sets up strategic office to monitor MDA’s performance

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Plateau State governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has set up a strategic office to monitor the performance of Ministry Department and Agencies (MDA’s).

The governor said civil servants over the years have developed the attitude of not going to work, especially when the governor is out of town, saying that the digital app launched to monitor MDAs will boost productivity and put civil servants on their toes.

Mutfwang stated this on Monday in Jos during the Unveiling of the monitoring App for direct performance at the Strategic and Results Delivery Office (SRDO).

The App which can be viewed on a Dashboard is also called the State Digital Performance Scorecard System for Plateau State Development Framework, our correspondent reports.

According to Him: “This marks a new Dawn in our beloved State as this application is so dear and cardinal in the administration’s efforts to drive progress, efficiency, and effectiveness in government.

“The aim is to have a critical view as well as track all activities in our Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

READ ALSO: Put Nigeria first, support Tinubu to grant full…

“The SRDO and the development of this app is crucial in a time like this because the world at large is holding on to accountability, transparency and strategy in planning and results driven decision making.

“The SRDO also aims at ensuring our good policies and programs are aligned with our state’s vision and goals.

“The App would also ensure a meaningful conceptual framework towards identifying and addressing all obstacles and challenges, tracking progress, and implementing a comprehensive development plan, set clear priorities and targets, and foster a culture of accountability.

“The establishment of the SRDO symbolizes the fulfillment of our campaign promises, particularly in our determination to ensure the ease of doing business, and promote e-governance”, Mutfwang said in a statement which was chronicled in parts.