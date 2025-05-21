Gov Mutfwang seeks identities of those killing Plateau villagers

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has said it has become imperative to know the identity of those behind the incessant killings in the State.

The Governor also wants to know the possible routes of bandits into the state, saying that the routes if Identified will be blocked, limiting access to bandits.

Mutfwang stated this on Tuesday in Jos during the inauguration of a 10-man fact-finding committee to unravel the remote and immediate causes of incessant attacks in the State.

“The committee will also establish, if possible, the identities of persons who perpetrated the attacks and their possible motives and sponsors, as well as establish the number of communities that had been attacked from 2001 to date”, he said.

The Governor noted that it is time the government begins to take responsibility for innocent lives it took an oath to protect.

“And part of the committee’s job, of course, is to do an in-depth assessment of the persistent security breaches.

“We want to understand the root causes and propose actionable recommendations for lasting peace, justice, and stability in the affected communities,” he said.

He also tasked the committee to establish the approximate number of casualties, communities affected, and the degree of damage to the communities.

Responding, retired Maj.-Gen. Rojas Nicholas, Chairman of the committee, thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve the State.

Nicholas promised that the committee would do its best to produce a report that would befit its assignment.

He also promised that the committee would be just and fair to all.

Rojas, our correspondent reports, was the Commander Special Military Task Force code name Operation SAFE HAVEN, in the State.