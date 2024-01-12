Gov Mohammed wins at Supreme Court, dedicate victory to Bauchi people

By Samuel Luka

The Nigerian apex court, Supreme Court of Nigeria has confirmed the 18th March 2023 election victory of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, upheld the 17th November decision of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which endorsed the election victory of Bala Mohammed as confirmed by the governorship election petition tribunal.

The unanimous judgment of the 5-Man Panel of the Supreme Court was on an appeal by the gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar who had expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of INEC, election petition tribunal and the court of appeal on the election victory of Bala Mohammed.

Justice Saulawa held that Abubakar’s appeal was “devoid of merit” since all the six issues adopted for determination were answered against the appellant.

Recalled that Bala Mohammed, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 525,280 votes to defeat Abubakar, a former Chief of Air Staff, who secured 432,272 votes.

Reacting to his victory on Friday, Governor Mohammed dedicated his victory to the entire people of Bauchi state.

“In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful, I offer all praises to Allah for our victory”, Governor Mohammed said in a post on his Facebook page.

“This triumph belongs to the people of Bauchi State and our esteemed party, the PDP”, he added.

“On behalf of my family and myself, I express deep gratitude to all our stakeholders who joined us in this journey, particularly our religious and faith leaders, political associates, friends, and well-wishers”, he added.

Bala Mohammed noted that his victory at the supreme court reaffirms that the good work in Bauchi State must go on.