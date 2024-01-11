Gov Mohammed reiterates resolve to increase number of medical doctors in Bauchi

…visits Health minister

By Samuel Luka

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring increase in number of medical doctors who can manage various health facilities spread across the state to facilitate quality health care services to the citizens.

The governor who gave the hint during a visit to the minister of health, Professor Ali Fate yesterday in Abuja, said that the visit was to show mutual support to the minister.

“I am committed to increasing the number of medical doctors as part of my ongoing efforts to improve patient care delivery”, the Governor posted on his Facebook page.

“I reiterated this commitment during my recent visit to the office of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, in Abuja yesterday”, Bala explained.

Governor Mohammed therefore, described the Honourable Minister as “not only a global civil servant and a skilled technocrat but also a widely respected individual”.

Bala Mohammed said that the minister who expressed gratitude for the visit, pledged to continue collaborating with the Bauchi State Government to further improve health care delivery.

“This partnership is crucial for the growth and development of both Bauchi State and Nigeria”, the Governor asserted.