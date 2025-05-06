Gov. Makinde Carries Out Minor Cabinet Reshuffle

By Our Reporter

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has carried out a minor cabinet reshuffle.

The governor, in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, made this disclosure on Monday.

According to Mr Ogunwuyi, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Seun Ashamu, is now to oversee the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

He said that the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, has been moved to the Ministry of Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport.

He also said that the Commissioner for Public Works, Prof Dahud Shangodoyin, has been moved to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, while that of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Solihu Adelabu, is now to oversee the Ministry of Establishments and Training.

He added that the current Commissioner for Establishments, Segun Olayiwola, will now man the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Mr Ogunwuyi said that the movements were with immediate effect.

He quoted the governor as charging the commissioners to continue to discharge their duties with utmost loyalty and commitment to the state.(NAN).