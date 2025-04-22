Gov Lawal denied defecting to APC

By Tunde Opalana

…I must be aware of his defection plan, says Zamfara PDP chairman

Rumours of the defection of the Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal from his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress has been roundly debunked.

The social media was awash with the unconfirmed stories of Gov. Lawal’s decamping but both the governor and the state chapter of the PDP described the news as unsubstantiated, fake and should be disregarded.

Gov. Lawal in a post shared on his social media handles; Facebook and X dismissed the rumour but pledged his commitment to the PDP, his party of choice in which he remains a bona fide member.

He said such rumours are nothing but orchestrated political distractions.

The governor wrote “I am Dauda Lawal, a bona fide member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Disregard the fake news from detractors determined to distract us from the Rescue Mission we have embarked on”.

Despite security challenges that has bedevilled the state Laws promised to remain focus on adequately securing the state and the citizenry from activities of criminal elements and to deliver on the mandate given to him by the people of Zamfara State.

This is as the Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, also debunked the rumoured decamping of the governor to APC.

The Zamfara State party chairman, Jamil Jibo Magayaki, while debunking the new on Monday un a statement said he should have a privileged information of such move if it were to be true

Jibo said “I am the chairman of PDP in this State, and if Governor Dauda Lawal wants to defect to APC, I must be aware of that.

“As the PDP Chairman in Zamfara, I affirm that he remains a committed member of our great party.

“These distractions are from those threatened by the success of our Rescue Mission.

“We stand united behind Governor Dauda Lawal and remain focused on delivering good governance to the people of Zamfara”