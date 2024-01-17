Gov Kefas brings peace, stability, prosperity to Taraba – Cleric

By Okerafor Athanasius

Rev. Eric Juyoh, clergy of the Gospel of Christ in Taraba State Northeast Nigeria has stated that Governor Agbu Kefas, within his eight months in office has brought unity, peace, stability and prosperity to the people of the state.

The clergy, who stated this Wednesday during a press conference in Jalingo the state capital expressed happiness that the people now enjoy free education, stable power supply, road construction and prompt payment of workers salaries.

Juyoh, who doubles as the former National President, Mbamnga Cultural Development Association (MCDA) added that the developmental strides of the governor within the shortest period of time in office revealed that the governor needs the support and encouragement by all and sundry to enable him succeed.

“We have every reason to appreciate God for the gift of Dr. Agbu Kefas to our dear state, his coming as the Governor of the state has brought endless joy to us as a people”,

“We are happy, Kefas has brought free education to us, which has never happened before, I was the National President of my Cultural Development Association for good six years”,

“During my tenure, I know the pain of my people and I understand how difficult it was before the coming of Governor Kefas”,

“Help was only coming to us from the present Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Gibon Timothy Kataps and family and the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abel Peter Diah who through their Foundations were rendering Humanitarian Services to our dear people of Sardauna Local Government Area by facilitating employment for our youths, scholarship and construction of bridges across our communities”, he said.

According to him, the Cultural Association which came on board by the then Fathers is now a platform where all sons and daughters of Mbamnga Community gather to deliberate on vital issues aimed at promoting peaceful co-existence among the people and the wellbeing of the citizenry.

Rev. Juyoh, who maintained that his Regime brought all people together further expressed delight that his Community got its first District Head when the Association hosted a sitting Governor for the first time.

He however, appealed to the people of the state to remain law-abiding and support Dr. Kefas to enable him provide more dividends of democracy to the people of the state.