Gov. Ikpeazu Charges Ndigbo on Political Liberation

By Emeka Okafor

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has charged Ndi Igbo to leverage on their unity, compromise and understanding to craft and construct a pathway towards their political liberation.

The governor’s charge was contained in a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, after playing host to a delegation and leadership of a Pan Igbo political organization led by Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu and Iyom Josephine Anenih. Yesterday at his Country home, Umuobiakwa in Obingwa Local Government Council of the State.

According the release, Governor Ikpeazu was of the view that Igbos should not spend time fighting themselves but rather forge a common front for their future in Nigeria.

The Governor said there was need for Ndi Igbo to reflect on their relationship with other ethnic groups in the country, noting that there was a deliberate attempt by powers that be to deny Ndi Igbo the opportunity to superintend over the affairs of the country.

He recalled that the Igbos have made immense contributions to national development as they are found in every part of Nigeria but regretted that the conspiracy around the Igbos was very grave.

Governor Ikpeazu said time has come for Igbos to become intentional about their strategic disposition in Nigeria and therefore should expand conversations around the issue with a view to strengthening their relationship with other ethnic groups across the country and assured the delegates of Nzuko Umunna that he would do everything to support their Initiatives.

Earlier in his speech, the leader of the delegation Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu said their visit to the Governor was to further discuss with him on the way forward for Ndi Igbo, adding that it was time for Ndi Igbo to come together. He explained that Nzuko Umunna is a political but not partisan organisation.

He lauded Governor Ikpeazu for congratulating the Abia Governor elect, Dr Alex Otti, on his victory as well as for urging other candidates not to distract him with court litigations.

