Gov Fubara breaks silence

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has declared that there is no amount that is too much to pay for peace.

He added that he would continue to pay the price for peace to reign in Rivers State.

Naija News reports Fubara made the declaration on Tuesday at the 3rd Convocation and 6th Founders Day ceremonies of the PAMO University of Medical Sciences in Iriebe Town, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The statement represents the first time the Governor would be speaking publicly since the resolution of the Rivers State crisis which was brokered on Monday by President Bola Tinubu.

